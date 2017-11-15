West Nipissing Police say the death of a 39-year-old woman in Sturgeon Falls is criminal in nature and being treated as suspicious.

Late Tuesday night, police were called to a disturbance at an apartment on William Street.

When officers went inside, they found a man and an injured woman. She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. The man was taken into police custody.

Police say the scene has been secured and the Ontario Provincial Police Forensic Identification Unit has been called in to assist.