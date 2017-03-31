There is nothing left of Marco Polo Pizzeria in Sturgeon Falls, Ont.

Crews from West Nipissing Fire Services were called around 6:30 a.m Friday to the blaze at the restaurant on Highway 17, near Coursol Road in northeastern Ontario.

There were no injuries but the building is a "total loss," according to West Nipissing Fire Chief Richard Maranda, adding that damages are estimated at more than $200,000.

Highway 17 was closed for several hours while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Detours were set up for motorists to get around the scene. Maranda said the highway re-opened around 10 a.m.

West Nipissing Police said no cause for the fire was immediately known.

Four stations responded to the blaze and crews had the fire under control in about 90 minutes, fire officials said.