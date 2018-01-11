Fifteen people have been displaced after a building in Sturgeon Falls was ordered vacated by the Municipality of West Nipissing.

The municipality's Chief Administrative Officer Jay Barbeau old CBC News they had received numerous complaints about the Champlain Motel on Front Street (Highway 17).

Inspectors visited the motel on Wednesday and determined that in its present form, the structure was not suitable for living.

Barbeau said there were property maintenance concerns, potential health hazards and fire code hazards.

The 15 tenants were ordered out, and are being assisted by social service agencies in the community.

Barbeau would not speculate as to what work needed to be done on the motel to make it habitable again.