West Nipissing Police say a 52-year-old Sturgeon Falls man has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday night, police were called to a disturbance at an apartment on William Street in Sturgeon Falls.

Officers found an injured woman inside. She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have identified her as Tammy Avery, nee Lefebvre, 39, of Sturgeon Falls.

The investigation is ongoing. The accused remains in custody.