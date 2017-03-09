West Nipissing police say they're looking for two suspects after officers searched a home in Sturgeon Falls, Ont. on Monday while executing a search warrant.

According to a written release issued Thursday, police searched the home at about 7:30 p.m. and found drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine pills and prescription painkillers.

Officers also found a variety of weapons, including a loaded .22-calibre rifle, ammunition, a silencer, bear spray and a machete, police said.

Police said they're looking for two Sturgeon Falls residents — a man and a woman. According to police, they face a number of charges related to the evidence that was seized.