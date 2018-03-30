Is that first taste of spring giving you a heavy foot? Sudbury Police say they are seeing an increase in aggressive drivers this year. We hear from Sgt. Tim Burtt from the Sudbury Police. 6:11 A sergeant with Sudbury's traffic management unit says he's stumped why so many people have been caught stunt driving in the city lately.

"I don't know if it's the nice weather and the dry roads [but] people for some reason the speeds may come up," Tim Burtt said.

"[In] some instances, they're way in excess of what the normal posting would be."

Recently, Sudbury Police charged eight drivers in an eight-day period for stunt driving. The drivers were either going in excess of 50 km/hr over the posted limit or driving aggressively.

Sgt. Tim Burtt with Sudbury Police writes a ticket for a driver. Greater Sudbury police say there's been a sudden uptick in the number of super-speeders on the city's roads and highways. (Supplied/Sudbury POlice)

"I've noticed … it is a cross section of everything from young men to older men, from young women to older women," Burtt said.

"It's no particular group."

'Fast paced life'

He says it's concerning so many people have been charged in a short period of time, noting the charges don't include speeding tickets for people who are going up to 49 km/hr over the posted limit.

Burtt says he's not sure why so many people have a heavy foot on the gas pedal.

"We live a fast paced life," he said.

"Many of the excuses officers receive from people are 'I'm late for work' or 'I didn't realize.'"

Burtt says police ask for the public's help in cracking down on stunt drivers, but says it's best not to post that information on social media.

Penalties for stunt driving

"We're not monitoring Facebook with these situations," he said.

"We need a phone call. If somebody's driving in an aggressive, dangerous manner, that has to be a phone call immediately to our communications centre."

Burtt says if it's an emergency situation to phone 911, while if you witness a driving complaint, call your local police detachment.

He says to take note of the date and time of the incident, the colour and make of the vehicle and a description of the driver.

Burtt says the penalty for stunt driving includes a licence suspension and vehicle impoundment for a week, as well as increased insurance rates.