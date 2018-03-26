Sudbury Police say eight drivers have been charged with stunt driving after being caught driving speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the posted limit or for aggressive driving actions.

On March 16, a 47-year-old man was involved in a road rage incident in Lively. He was charged for aggressive driving after causing a collision that resulted from his actions.

Two days later, a 21-year-old man was clocked going 157 km/hr in an 80 zone on the Lasalle Boulevard extension. Police asked the public to help identify him and arrested him a short time later.

A 34-year-old man was stopped on Municipal Road 80 for driving 120 km/hr in a posted 60 zone on March 21.

Police arrested two people on March 22 in separate incidents. A 23-year-old man was stopped on Municipal Road 35 for driving 140 km/hr in a posted 80 zone. A 39-year-old man was caught going 11 km/hr in a posted 60 zone on Municipal Road 80.

Two drivers were also charged on March 23. Police stopped a 29-year-old man for driving 115 km/hr in a posted 60 zone, while a 59-year-old woman was pulled over on Municipal Road 80 for driving 114 km/hr in a posted 60 zone.

On March 24, a 78-year-old man was stopped for driving 114 km/hr in a posted 60 zone.

Police say all the drivers received an seven-day driver's licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.

All are scheduled to appear in provincial offences court to answer to the charges.

Police say the following aggressive driving actions are categorized as stunt driving: