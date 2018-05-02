There is a group of teenagers from Ningbo, China experiencing Sudbury, Ont., this week.

"It's wonderful," Luo Yuxin said of her experience so far in in the city.

She can only speak a bit of English, but she's getting help from her new friend Machaela Burcher, a Grade 11 student at Lockerby Composite School.

The two were matched up as part of the Rainbow District School Board program called Rainbow International.

Eleven students from China are in Sudbury. Then in October, eleven Lockerby students will experience a similar exchange in China.

"I've always wanted to do something like traveling-wise and this is just the best opportunity, Burcher said.

"I've gone to Europe before but I feel like this will be more in-depth, and you know living with someone is a lot different than going on a trip somewhere."

Burcher has been introducing her new friend Yuxin to Canadian food and some of Sudbury's landscape.

"I live at the top of Lily Creek so we can see a lot from up there," she said.

"It's a lot of fun. Definitely, different."

Bonding over video games

Grade 10 Lockerby student Nidal Rakib is hosting one of the exchange students.

He says he and his new friend have bonded over video games.

"Sometimes I wouldn't understand him, and he'd pull out a translation App, but otherwise it's pretty good to talk to him," Rakib said.

When it's time for the new friends to return to China on Friday, Rakib says he hopes his exchange student feels the trip provides some lasting memories.

"An understanding of Canada and our culture, and probably a little bit more English and you know just enjoying coming here."

Academic, cultural, friendship benefits

Heather Downey is the vice-principal of Lockerby Composite School in Sudbury. She helped organize the five day student exchange between Lockerby and Siming High School in Ningbo, China. (Angela Gemmill/CBC) Heather Downey, vice-principal of Lockerby, helped organize the exchange. She says the visiting students are immersing themselves in sciences and technology at the local high school.

The group of students will also visit local tourist sites like Science North and Dynamic Earth to experience even more learning.

"There's of course the academic piece, there's absolutely the cultural piece, but we're really developing amazing friendships and relationships," Downey said.

Technology helping bridge language barrier

There is a language barrier between the two groups of youth, however many have downloaded a special app on their cell phones to help improve communication with each other.

"They weren't here a few hours and the students had WeChat [social media app], and were translating the Mandarin into English, and working through that," Downey said.

"But nothing helps communication more than the necessity to communicate, so you know we're not even 48 hours in and I'm seeing an improvement in language and communication," she said.

"And certainly friendships and smiles. Great stuff is happening."