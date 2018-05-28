New
North Bay Police search for stolen transport truck
The search is on in North Bay for a stolen transport truck and trailer worth $100,000.
The search is on in North Bay for a stolen transport truck and trailer worth $100,000.
Police say the truck was taken from a business on Highway 11 at the northern end of the city on Saturday morning.
The tractor is described as a 2004 Kenworth with an Ontario licence plate of AD73360. It's black in colour with straight pipes behind the doors.
Police say the trailer has orange trim and stainless steel sidewalls. There are about 17 lights along the top and bottom on each side and the Ontario licence plate is F1121C.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Bay Police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.