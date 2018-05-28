The search is on in North Bay for a stolen transport truck and trailer worth $100,000.

Police say the truck was taken from a business on Highway 11 at the northern end of the city on Saturday morning.

The tractor is described as a 2004 Kenworth with an Ontario licence plate of AD73360. It's black in colour with straight pipes behind the doors.

Police say the trailer has orange trim and stainless steel sidewalls. There are about 17 lights along the top and bottom on each side and the Ontario licence plate is F1121C.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Bay Police or Crime Stoppers.