Rick Bertrand voted out after 8 years as USW Local 6500 president
After eight years at the head of United Steelworkers Local 6500, Rick Bertrand has been replaced as president.
New executive chosen following election vote
Nick Larochelle, who was formerly the recording secretary for the union, was voted in as president following an election on Thursday and Friday.
Other members of the executive were also elected, including Kevin Boyd as the new vice-president.
USW Local 6500 represents workers at Vale in Sudbury.