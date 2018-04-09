Skip to Main Content
Rick Bertrand voted out after 8 years as USW Local 6500 president

Notifications

Rick Bertrand voted out after 8 years as USW Local 6500 president

After eight years at the head of United Steelworkers Local 6500, Rick Bertrand has been replaced as president.

New executive chosen following election vote

CBC News ·
Rick Bertrand will be replaced as president of United Steelworkers Local 6500 following an election late last week. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

 After eight years at the head of United Steelworkers Local 6500, Rick Bertrand has been replaced as president.

Nick Larochelle, who was formerly the recording secretary for the union, was voted in as president following an election on Thursday and Friday.

Other members of the executive were also elected, including Kevin Boyd as the new vice-president. 

USW Local 6500 represents workers at Vale in Sudbury.


 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us