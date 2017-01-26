Police in Sudbury, Ont. are reporting that a standoff about 10 kilometres north of Capreol, has been resolved peacefully.

According to a written release from the Greater Sudbury Police Service issued Thursday afternoon, the 48 year-old man, who was barricaded inside a residence, came out and surrendered to police around noon.

The incident has been resolved peacefully as the male suspect has exited his residence and surrendered to police. #milnet3770 — @SudburyPolice

Sudbury police said they were called to the area Wednesday evening due to a weapons complaint. On Thursday, the force confirmed that the man inside had a gun, but that no shots had been fired.

Officers stayed at the scene overnight, according to police.

The 48 year-old was taken from the community on Thursday in an ambulance.

In addition to the presence of Sudbury police officers, the Ontario Provincial Police were also called to the scene Thursday morning to assist.

Police blocked off the road leading into Milnet during the standoff. Officers were also keeping an eye on nearby snowmobile trails in the area and turning away sledders.

The road into the community has since been re-opened, although Sudbury and Ontario Provincial police officers were still on-scene Thursday afternoon.

The man was arrested and is set to appear in bail court Friday morning. Police aren't releasing charges at this time as the investigation is ongoing.