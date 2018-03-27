Sudbury Police say two people are in hospital after a stabbing on Pine Street on Monday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., police got a call about a domestic disturbance at 573 Pine St., where police say a man was harming himself with a knife.

Neighbours in the building tried to get into the apartment unit after hearing the disturbance. Police say they were met at the door by a 27-year-old man who showed them the knife and chased them out of the building.

The man allegedly chased them and then went back home.

Police say neighbours returned to the building and found a 22-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds lying on the ground. From there, police say the man then inflicted additional wounds to himself.

Both were taken to hospital where they remain in serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.