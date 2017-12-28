The Canadian Coast Guard is involved in a clean-up after a tug boat sank in the St. Mary's River in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The incident — involving a vessel called Dispatch II — happened Christmas eve at the Bellevue Marina.

The coast guard says the partially submerged vessel contains an unknown amount of diesel fuel and lubricant. Its crews are assessing and monitoring the water and shoreline for pollution — and they report there are no signs of pollution, so far.

Meanwhile, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services has placed booms at the mouth of the marina.

The Coast Guard says it has assumed command of the recovery effort, as the owner of the vessel is unwilling to respond.

A tug boat is seen partially submerged at Bellevue Marina in the St. Mary's River, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. on Dec. 27. The Canadian Coast Guard says ongoing water and shoreline assessments show no signs of pollution so far. (Canadian Coast Guard)

Crews are dealing with a very cold working environment, as well as ice and snow conditions, officials stated.

More to come.