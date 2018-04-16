It's officially spring but a winter storm is causing travel problems across northeastern Ontario.

All major highways are open, but the Ministry of Transportation says Highway 556 at Searchmont is closed from the Highway 532 junction to Highway 129 due to the weather. There is no detour in place.

Several flights in and out of the Sudbury Airport are cancelled or delayed. Airports in North Bay, Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie are also reporting delays or cancellations.

Etienne Gregoire, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says this system is expected to stick around for a few days.

"It is so slow moving and what's going to happen is that as it kind of gradually creeps towards the eastern seaboard, we're going to see this kind of the backside of this moisture pattern come back at us," he said.

"So what that's going to do is that's going to keep us under grey skies with intermittent snow again and some wet flurries and maybe showers and further north, mostly snow. So we're not done with this until at least the middle of the week before we can safely say that it's moved off and we don't have to worry about it anymore."

Slow down

Across the region, Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings. A winter storm warning is in place for Wawa, Chapleau, Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake, Earlton, Kirkland Lake, Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst. A freezing rain warning is in effect for North Bay and Temiskaming Shores. Special weather statements have been issued for Manitoulin Island and Greater Sudbury.

Almost all areas in northeastern Ontario are under a weather warning from Environment Canada. (Supplied/Environment Canada)

Police ask motorists to slow down and travel with caution.

It's a PA day for students in Sudbury and North Bay. School Buses are cancelled for the rest of the region, including Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins. All buses are cancelled in the Algoma District School Board and buses are cancelled with the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board in Espanola and Massey.

Nipissing University says its North Bay campus is closed due to the weather.

Laurentian University in Sudbury is reporting all exams scheduled for today will proceed as planned. Sault College in Sault Ste. Marie also says it is open today.