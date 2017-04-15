A veterinarian from Greater Sudbury, Ont. has some advice for anyone who might come across baby wild animals in their attic or shed while spring cleaning this long weekend.

Peter Jouppi, who works with Wild at Heart Animal Refuge Centre in Lively, said try not to interfere too soon.

Animals often nest in sheds, attics, piles of wood, garages, and boats this time of year because they are comfortable, quiet, safe, and secure, Jouppi said.

Use lights or sound to make home less comfortable

"When you go and check these areas, if you see baby animals, [and you can leave them] undisturbed for a few weeks, they will then vacate the premises," he said.

Those who want to rid themselves of the critters sooner can try placing a light bulb and a loud radio in the space so the mother no longer considers it safe, Jouppi added.

If you're using a pest control company, ensure that the professionals trapping the babies also trap the mother.

That way, the young don't end up in a wildlife refuge centre, which may not be able to accommodate them at busy times of the year, he said.

People who see baby animals in the yard should leave them for 12 to 24 hours, veterinarian Peter Jouppi said. They will probably reconnect with their mother on their own. (Ryan Brook)

Leave wandering moose and deer calves alone

The best thing to do for baby wild animals seen wandering in a backyard, such as moose and deer, is just to leave them for 12 to 24 hours, Jouppi said.

"They will generally leave the yard and reintegrate with mother," he explained.

"What happens is the baby ... goes somewhere that the mother knows they shouldn't," he said. "But then they can't really interfere at that point because they're afraid to come into the yard."

"So if you just leave them alone, they will match up with mom again."

The most common mistake people make, Jouppi said, is interfering too quickly because they believe an animal is in trouble.

"It's not a good thing," he said. "It's always best if mother can raise them, not a wildlife centre."

