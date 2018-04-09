A recent announcement that the Ontario government will chip in $4 million dollars to build a publicly funded indoor sports dome in Sudbury isn't sitting well with everyone in the community.

The facility is set to be built in honour of the late city councillor Fabio Belli and operated by the non-profit foundation created in his name.

In addition to the funding from the province, the Fabio Belli Foundation is receiving support from the Rainbow District School Board in the form of a $1 million artificial turf field.

"Thank you but no thank you, we need it just for basic education," said Chantelle Gorham, about the school board's contribution.

Parent Chantelle Gorham says the Rainbow District School Board should focus on education, instead of the sports dome. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Gorham is part of a group of parents arguing the school board should have other priorities. She added that this is especially true for Sudbury's surrounding communities, where several schools are in the process of being closed or merged.

Director of Education Norm Blaseg said the turf has long been planned as part of the reconstruction of Lasalle Secondary School, where the facility will be located.

Public or private dome?

The project is also drawing negative reaction from the Sudbury District Sports Club, which has its own privately funded sports dome in the works.

The club said it has teamed up with the French Catholic school board and has $3 million from a private partner.

This field, located off Kathleen Avenue at École Sacré-Coeur in Sudbury, could become home to the Sudbury District Sports Club’s proposed year-round multi-sports dome should a lease agreement with the French Catholic school board be reached. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

"It is clearly completely inappropriate for public money to be used to compete with private-sector entities," project leader Mike Graham said.

Graham said the province should use the $4 million dollars to instead support a more underserved community.

But Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault, who championed the Fabio Belli Foundation's initiative, said last week he believes there could be room for two facilities in the city.