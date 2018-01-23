Calling all coaches and officials... If you're interested in developing your skills and expanding your credentials, a sporting advocacy group wants to hear from you. SporLlink wants you to take part in a survey to find ways to help coaches and officials in the northeast. Randy Pascal is a spokesperson with SporLlink. He joined us in studio with more details. 9:10

A Sudbury sport advocacy group is trying to find ways to support the development of locally qualified coaches and officials.

But the group known as Sportlink needs to hear from those coaches and officials first — they are asking people to complete a short online survey.

Group spokesperson Randy Pascal says they want to hear from both professional and volunteer coaches and officials — regardless of their qualifications.

"It's pretty straightforward. The survey itself you can finish it off in probably five to 10 minutes, maximum," he says.

"It's a really nice opportunity for people that are involved as volunteers in coaching or officiating, and especially people that may have had some concerns at some point about their ability to move up the ranks."

Pascal says they would like to have the bulk of survey responses completed by mid-to-late February.

Pascal says they hope the survey will help them develop strategies to better support this community of people.

"So what options do we have when you've got the person in Kapuskasing or Elliot Lake ... who's super-passionate about their sport and would really, really love to be a champion in their community, and wants to get all the accreditation they can, whether it be on the coaching side or officiating side," he said.

A link to the survey can be found on Sportlink's Facebook page or can be found here .

