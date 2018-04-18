The City of Greater Sudbury says a spill caused by a broken hydraulic line in a city snowplow has been contained.

The incident occurred earlier this week on Tarneaud Street near Howie and Van Horne.

City spokesperson Shannon Dowling says a contractor was hired to clean up the spill.

She says steps have been taken to contain the spill.

"We just had a big snowfall so there is some melting happening, not only with the existing snow, but the snow we had prior. So with runoff, we want to do our due diligence and be extra cautious, so that's why the booms were placed in the catch basins," she said.

"The good thing about this is that, while there were catch basins in the area, they have determined that none of the substance entered the catch basin, which is really great."

Dowling says the Ministry of the Environment has been notified of the incident.