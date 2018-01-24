A southern Ontario man is facing a number of charges after police had to use a spike belt to stop his vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon, OPP tried to stop a west bound speeding vehicle on Highway 17 in Huron Shores Township, east of Sault Ste. Marie.

Police say the car initially stopped and then sped off before police were able to talk with the driver.

From there, police say the vehicle continued on Highway 17 at a very high rate of speed operating in an unsafe and dangerous manner.

A spike belt was put out on Highway 17 in Garden River. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested.

A 33-year-old Windsor man has been charged a number of offences, including: