Sudbury Police say they have arrested and charged a man with numerous traffic offences after asking the public for help in identifying the driver earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Sudbury Police issued photos of a red vehicle that had been seen speeding in Sudbury over the weekend.

The two-door, red vehicle was spotted going 157 km/hr on Lasalle Boulevard, where the speed limit is 80 km/hr. The street also goes through a school zone where the limit is 50 km/hr.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over. Eventually, police stopped the chase in the interest in public safety.

Sudbury police obtained these images from video surveillance in the area. (Supplied)

Police say after releasing the photos of the vehicle, tips from the public started to come in, including information about the licence plate number, the vehicle and potential driver.

Officers went to the home where the vehicle was registered and found the car in question in the driveway.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following offences: