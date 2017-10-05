The Ontario SPCA is looking for information from the public after a dead dog was discovered on the roof of a business in Lively.

In a news release issued today, the SPCA said the dog was found wrapped in a black garbage bag in the area of Regional Road 24, near Old Highway 17, on September 28.

The condition of the dog's body suggests the animal had been there for over a month, the SPCA said. It is believed to have been a small to medium-sized dog, black or brown in colour.

The "advanced stages of decomposition" of the body make an examination impossible, Lynn Michaud, senior inspector of the Ontario SPCA told CBC News.

"Our investigation at this time is to find out if this was an act of animal cruelty," Michaud said. "We can't say it was foul play, we can't say it wasn't."

"We do really need the public's assistance trying to determine what happened to this poor puppy."

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call the Ontario SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 310-SPCA (7722), or email cruelty@ospca.on.ca.