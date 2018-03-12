Some new housing could be going up in Capreol in the near future — but there's no mortgage or rent for the tenants.

There's just a hope they'll like their new digs enough to stick around and smell the flowers.

In fact, pollinate them.

Cody Cacciotti is with the Capreol Communities in Bloom Committee. The group is hoping to attract bees to assist in the regreening of the area.

The bee homes, Cacciotti told CBC's Morning North, are made from PVC pipe and stuffed with either bamboo or corrugated cardboard in order to attract the Solitary Bee. That's a bee that is not social and doesn't live in a colony.

"These little houses go up, you put them near garden settings, they go a foot or so above the ground to provide a safe haven for the female to lay eggs and produce bees," Cacciotti said.

Cody Cacciotti is with a Capreol group that wants to put up bee houses in the heart of the community. (Roger Corriveau CBC)

People who might not like the idea of swarms of bees flying around downtown Capreol have little to worry about, he added.

"We're not looking at the honey bee or bumble bees," Cacciotti said. "They don't live in colonies, they don't produce honey and they don't have a queen."

Capreol Peace Park, shown here, is one of the green areas flourishing in downtown Capreol. (Cody Cacciotti)

"These bees are not known for their ability to swarm. So the species we're talking about is known to be non-aggressive and quite friendly for kids and pets."

Cacciotti said the Solitary Bee is beneficial as a pollinator, and he hopes with a little investment— as little as $500 from Project Impact— the group can continue some momentum the regreening effort has been able to gather.

The Capreol Communities in Bloom Committee hopes the public gets behind their bid to put bee houses in Capreol. (www.normhc.ca)

"We've had quite a few community gardens and shrubs planted throughout the downtown," Cacciotti said. "But we're also about to see a $1.8 million waterfront restoration through the City of Greater Sudbury."

"It's kind of bringing that green life back to the downtown core."