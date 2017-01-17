The Solid Gold VIP Lounge, an adult entertainment club on Falconbridge Road announced on its Facebook page that it would closing its doors for good.

The social media post gave no reason for the lounge's closure, but thanked its patrons for "27 years" and said "we will miss you."

Owner Dean Scopazzi declined a full interview but told CBC that it was "just time to move on" and that the final show will be Jan. 21.

Facebook users were quick to send their regards to the establishment, with over 300 comments being posted in the first few hours of the news.