Snowmobile crash sends boy to hospital with serious injuries

Snowmobile crash sends boy to hospital with serious injuries

Ontario Provincial Police say a 12-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a snowmobile crash.

OPP investigating 3 seperate snowmobile crashes that happened in 2.5 hours

CBC News
Ontario Provincial Police police responded to three separate snowmobile crashes within a 2.5 hour time period on Saturday. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 12-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a snowmobile crash.

Police say three separate crashes happened on Saturday within a 2.5 hour time period.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a crash near the Village of Fauquier. A 54-year-old man from Indian River had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital to be treated.

At 1:45 p.m., police were called to another crash near Cochrane. A 27-year-old man from that town had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

At about 3 p.m., officers were called to a collision near the Village of Harty, near Kapuskasing. A boy from Wasaga Beach had life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police have not released any details on the cause of the crashes.

