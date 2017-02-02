An 11 year-old Burlington, Ont. girl is dead following a collision between a snowmobile and a transport truck on Highway 11 south of Iroquois Falls.

Ontario Provincial Police reported that Amanda Huxley was killed when she crossed the highway on her snowmobile and hit a northbound tractor trailer.

The crash happened about 370 kilometres north of Sudbury at the intersection of Highway 11 and Pipeline Road around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said in a written release issued Thursday morning.

The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Highway 11 remained closed until around 7:30 p.m.