Provincial and local police have already responded to a number of snowmobile fatalities in northeastern Ontario since the beginning of the year, raising concerns about rider safety.

Ontario Provincial Police have seen two snowmobile-related deaths in the region. There have also been 10 collisions reported to Sudbury police, including one fatality.

These numbers come just one month after OPP announced a record number of fatalities during the previous season.

Sergeant Andrew Bishop says many people don't realize how long it can take emergency services to respond to an incident before it's too late, especially in the north.

"When we're out recreating in northern Ontario, whether it's on the waterways, ATV trails or snowmobiles, when a situation occurs that requires medical assistance, it can go downhill very quickly," he explains.

Alcohol, speed, conditions factor into collisions

Bishop is a member of the OPP's SAVE — snowmobile, ATV and vessel enforcement — team.

In the northeast, the team patrols inland trails, waterways and lakes from Parry Sound up to Moosonee and over to Sault Ste. Marie.

He says there are number of factors that can contribute to collisions, including alcohol consumption and driving well over the posted speed limit on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trails.

Changing conditions on and off trail can also pose a hazard. Bishop says operators need to adjust their driving styles and speeds accordingly.

"We can have icy, slippery, hard pack conditions one day. We can have soft and slushy, we can have creeks washing out," he says.

"They can change from morning to afternoon, from day to day."

Need for more public education

Bishops adds that there's always a risk when driving off trails, especially on frozen bodies of water.

"It's very difficult to see obstructions, or intrusions, or areas that have lifted in an all-white environment," he says.

"We do see a growing number of these type of collisions off-trail, and a big part of snowmobiling these days is off-trail running."

Public education is an important part of preventing potential tragedies, and Bishop says cooperation among members of the snowmobile community is key.

"Whether it's industry, the manufacturers, what type of safety initiatives we can incorporate with the clubs, with the municipalities, EMS. You know every aspect, let's put our heads together and see what we can come up with."