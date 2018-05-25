It is not unusual to see snowmobiles around Cochrane, but the unveiling of this particular snowmobile at the Classic Vintage Riders Club and Museum on a recent warm May night was definitely remarkable.

Forget about the polar bears in the habitat next door to the museum, "Big Al" has come to town.

Classic Vintage Riders Club president, Dan Girard hopes tourists will find their way to the museum and marvel at the futuristic four engines of the snowmobile designed by Hollywood's King of Kustoms, George Barris,

You may not know his name but you will know his other projects.

No doubt most people have seen the original Batmobile, or the DeLoreans from "Back to the Future", or the Beverley Hillbillies' jalopy, or KITT from Knight Rider, or .....well, the list goes on.

Girard says "Big Al" ranks up there alongside them.

He says it was created by Barris who had been commissioned by Canadian snowmobile manufacturer Alouette, based out of Quebec.

'Big Al' was designed by George Barris and Dick Kraft to reach speeds of over 300 kilometres per hour. (www.bosscatlegacy.com)

Hollywood designer signed up by Canadian manufacturer

It was 1971 and manufacturers were battling over who could build the fastest snowmobile for land speed.

He says "Big Al" is said to have reached speeds of 322 km/hr; so fast it is equipped with a parachute to help stop it.

Girard first learned of the snowmobile when a member sent him a picture.

"{It was} sitting on a pallet in storage somewhere, and being the person that I am, I immediately started looking, searching for where it could be," he says. "Lo and behold I found it at the Canada Museum of Science and Technology (in Ottawa) in a a storage unit"

Girard says the museum was closed for construction and every time he called, no one would answer.

Frustrated

Things came to a head when he was visiting his daughter in Ottawa last February when he finally got in contact with the curator and was able to make arrangements to have it loaned to the museum in Cochrane, for the next five years.

He describes sitting in the machine like being in a cockpit with four motors and chrome pipes surrounding you.

Seeing the machine in person was even better than Girard had imagined.

Now he hopes tourists will feel the same.

"They come in and see the bears but then they're intrigued by the snowmobiles, because they don't see them in some places."

For visitors from Australia and Europe, he says, snowmobiles are just as exotic as polar bears.