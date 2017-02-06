Jean Lacroix, a 60-year-old Dobie man, was killed in a snowmobile collision near Kirkland Lake Sunday.

Police said two snowmobiles collided on Beaver House Road, about two kilometres east of Dobie.

Lacroix and the driver of the other snowmobile, a 22-year-old Englehart man, were thrown from their sleds.

Both were transported to Kirkland Lake District Hospital, where Lacroix was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The other man was transported to Health Sciences North in Sudbury with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.