Sudbury Police say one woman is dead following a single snowmobile crash on Saturday.

Police were called to Lake Panache about 5 kilometres away from Penage Bay Marina.

The woman driving a snowmachine lost control and was thrown from the machine.

Police say due to the location, an air ambulance was called. The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police. Police say the woman's name will not be released.