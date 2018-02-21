Sudbury Police say a 33-year-old man is dead following a single snowmobile crash on Tuesday.

Police were called to the collision on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail off Crean Hill Road near Whitefish.

Police say the man was riding on his machine alone when he left the trail and struck a tree. Another rider travelling behind him on a separate machine contacted police.

When emergency officials arrived, the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the name of the man will not be released.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the man during this extremely difficult time," police stated in a release.

An investigation is ongoing.