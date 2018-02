Ontario Provincial Police say one man is dead following a snowmachine crash.

On Sunday, police and emergency crews were called to the crash involving a single snowmobile in the Machar Township, south of North Bay.

The driver of the vehicle, James Boyd, 41, of Tavistock Township near Woodstock, had been travelling on a road when he lost control and hit a tree.

Police say Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.