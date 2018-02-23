Sudbury is on its way to setting another record for snowmobile collisions.

Sudbury Police say there have been 10 crashes in the past six weeks alone, including a fatal collision.

Sergeant Tim Burtt says there does not seem to be any common factors in the incidents.

He says he had heard there are more riders coming to Sudbury because of poor trails down south.

Burtt says he isn't sure if there is more overall traffic, but the machines are bigger.

"I see quite a bit out there. I don't know if there's any more," he said.

"One thing I've noticed is they're more powerful than the older days so speeds can be up there."

Burtt adds that an increase in out-of-town riders might mean more are unfamiliar with the terrain.

"Our trails, you do need a working knowledge of them," he said.

"They are well maintained, I've been out on them myself. It helps to know where you're driving. There are sharp turns and steep hills. It's not something for a novice to be going out and driving at a high rate of speed."

Burtt says alcohol has only been a factor in one crash this year, where people suffered minor injuries.

There were 16 collision in total in Greater Sudbury last winter, 12 in 2016 and six in 2015.