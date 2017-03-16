Ontario Provincial Police say a 34 year-old man from the Sarnia area was killed in a crash on Wednesday between a snowmobile and a logging truck north of Cochrane.

Doug Walker was pronounced dead in hospital after his snowmobile collided with the truck on a logging road off of Highway 579 around 12:30 p.m., the OPP stated in a written release issued Thursday.

According to police, several snowmobilers were northbound on the bush road when they encountered a southbound logging truck at a curve in the roadway.

The first rider was able to avoid the truck, police said, but the second machine, driven by Walker, crossed in front of the truck.

According to police, the driver of the logging truck attempted to avoid the collision but was unable.

The OPP's collision investigators are looking into the incident, police said.