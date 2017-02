A snowmobile collision near Parry Sound has claimed the life of 57-year-old Jean Paul Goulet, of Welland, Ont.

Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police say Goulet was travelling on an OFSC snowmobile trail on Monday afternoon, two kilometres down Cherry Hill Road in Perry Township, when he failed to negotiate a turn.

His snowmachine left the trail and struck a tree.

Goulet was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem was expected to be conducted today.