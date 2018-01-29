Ontario Provincial Police are reminding snowmobilers to make sure the ice is thick enough to ride on, after a machine went through the ice.

On Saturday, police and emergency crews were called after reports that a snowmobile had gone through the ice near McGregor Bay on Lake Huron.

When police got there, they found the driver and passenger who had managed to swim to shore and then walk to get help.

Police say when travelling by snowmobile, it's best to "seek local knowledge if you chose to ride on frozen waterways."

"Areas that may typically be open could appear to be frozen due to a drop in temperature. The frozen area may not be thick enough to support a snowmobile."

OPP also recommend snowmobilers wear floater suits and have ice picks, in case the ice breaks.