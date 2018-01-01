Sudbury Police are reminding everyone that ice on waterways is still not yet thick enough to venture out on with a snowmobile.

Officers were called to a waterway north of Capreol on Sunday after a snow machine fell through the ice.

Police say the driver was not injured, but the machine was damaged.

Ontario Provincial Police have also been reminding people to check local ice conditions before going on to lakes and rivers. Ice should be at least 12 to 15 centimetres thick to support snowmobiles and all terrain vehicles.

Most snowmobile trails in the region are not open yet.

According to the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs' Interactive Trail Guide, there are currently no trails available for use in the Sudbury area.