Sudbury Police say a 31-year-old man is facing charges after police found him in possession of a stolen snowblower.

On Thursday, police were investigating recent snowblower thefts and came across a man on Spruce Street. Police say the man had outstanding arrest warrants for possession of stolen property and theft.

He was using a snowblower at the time, and police say the investigation showed the machine didn't belong to him.

Police say its alleged the man took the snowblower from an unlocked garage at a home on Spruce Street. Officers also found him to be in possession of a health card that was stolen from a vehicle in December.

Police say as a result of an investigation, they also recovered a Craftsman snowblower. They haven't been able to find the owner.

Since the end of November, police say there have been 27 incidents reported where a snowblower has been stolen.

Police are reminding people to keep valuables out of sight and make sure garages and sheds are locked on personal property.