Sudbury's SNOLAB, the deepest underground laboratory in North America, will be opening its doors to 20 keen-eyed members of the public this summer as part of the Global Physics Photowalk 2018.

It's one of the rare times non-scientists will be allowed into the heavily restricted neutrino observatory and physics lab, which is located over 2 km underground in Vale's Creighton nickel mine.

Eighteen other physics facilities across the world have confirmed participation in the photography contest, including CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research), which houses the Large Hadron Collider.

Three pictures from each centre will be entered into the international competition. From that pool, winning photos will be selected by a jury, as well as a public vote, and will be featured in the CERN Courier and in Symmetry magazine.

In the physics world, that's a big deal.

Detail of the forward radial wire chamber part of the H1 detector that took data at the HERA collider at DESY (Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron) in Hamburg, Germany. “An inherently beautiful image, strongly composed and skillfully photographed. It feels highly technical but also quite simply beautiful; an aesthetically pleasing image,” stated judge Yael Fitzpatric. This photo took third spot in the people’s choice category in the 2015 Global Physics Photowalk. (Rosemary Wilson/DESY)

Samantha Kuula, SNOLAB's senior communications officer, says that half of the 20 photographers chosen for the Sudbury event will descend into the SNOLAB on June 1, while the rest will go down on June 29.

"We're going to let them spend some time exploring and give them an opportunity to see the lab through their lens," explained Kuula.

"We look at it through a scientist's lens and we might not find certain things interesting, but this is where we give photographers the opportunity to tell that story to the public."

The Global Photowalk is organised by the Interactions Collaboration of worldwide physics labs, and supported by the Royal Photographic Society.

No experience necessary

While it will be going up against some heavy hitters in terms of world-leading physics labs, Kuula is certain the SNOLAB more than matches up.

"We're actually the deepest clean lab in the world, and I understand there's some larger labs — CERN has some stunning pictures — but I think we have a pretty good chance," said Kuula.

"We have some really incredible projects going on underground, and we're really excited to see how other people interpret them."

The images can portray anything, from intricate detail, to vast machinery, to the people working inside.

Even humour is welcome.

Justin Lee’s photograph, Bumped, was selected as the winner of the 2014 Photowalk at TRIUMF in Vancouver. It shows an instrument that’s been knocked out of alignment accidentally, as explained in a polite handwritten note. (Justin Lee/TRIUMF)

Kuula says photographers don't need experience to apply. Though there's a strict numbers limit, she assured that those who don't have the chance to participate this year will have more opportunities in the future.

"This is our first year. We're trying to make sure we get all the kinks ironed out and make it run as smoothly as possible, and then keep doing this every year," said Kuula.

"I really was worried about how popular it would be," she added with a laugh. "I'm kind of afraid to check how many registrations we have so far. People seem really excited."

As of late last week, SNOLAB had already received 21 registrations.

Applications will be accepted on the SNOLAB's website until May 4. Selected applicants will be notified by May 18. The global shortlist of the best images will be announced in August.

Other physics centres taking part in the Global Photo Walk 2018 include: