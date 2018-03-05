Certain smoked rainbow trout products from Tarini Brothers Meat and Fish Market in Sudbury are being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

According to a release from Public Health Sudbury and Districts, it's due to the potential presence of Clostridium botulinum.

Food contaminated with that bacteria may not look or smell spoiled, but if consumed, can cause botulism.

The recall under the Canadian Food Inspection Agency affects a number of smoked trout flavours, including Cajun, lemon pepper and dill.

The recalled products include those with "packaged on" dates up to and including Feb. 15.

Brandon Burnham is with Tarini's. He says the issue is not with the product itself.

"The issue was not the process of smoking the fish," he said.

"It was just the concern of the vacuum-packed bag, when the product has been sealed."

Burnham adds the packaging that Tarini's was using was sufficient, until the standards changed in July 2017.

Return product or throw it away

Brunham says the business is regularly inspected and this is its first incident with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The health unit is asking people to check if they have the affected product in their home.

"Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home," Cynthia Peacock-Rocca, a manager with the health unit said.

"Do not consume them. Instead, return any recalled product to the point of purchase or throw it away."

The health unit says symptoms of botulism include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or a chance in sound of voice, including hoarseness.