Changes could be coming to the way Sudbury residents have their water meters read.

The city has enlisted the help of a company out of Pickering, Ont., to shape a plan that would allow the city to automatically read water usage, without a representative going door-to-door to collect data.

Joel Carty, the Principal Consultant of Diameter Services, said the new approach will give customers real-time access to their water use.

"The monthly bill will be based on actual consumption," Carty said. "Right now, it's estimated every other month. But this system would allow them to be billed on actual consumption every month."

The project comes with an estimated pricetag between $16.5 and $17 million. That includes the system, metres and installations, as well as some upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Sudbury CAO Ed Archer says "smart" water meters would give people more control over their water consumption — and their bills. (CBC)

More from the 'smart city'

The City's CAO Ed Archer said adopting this new technology would be keeping in line with the city's new push to become a "smart city".

"This is entirely consistent with the principles of our IT strategy," Archer said. "The idea you've heard here anticipates putting more control in the customer's hands, so they can monitor consumptions at their home or business."

David Brouse, the city's Manager of Compliance, Water and Wastewater, said there are around 42,000 meters that would need to be changed if the new systems are accepted by city council.

Another 6,000 residents have newer meters that could accommodate the change or add-ons in technology.

Brouse said he's been pushing for the city to adopt this technology, and predicts customers will see the benefits of the system immediately.

"No longer will they wait three or four months to find out there's a problem in their house that they didn't know about and they've consumed all that water," Brouse said.

"This will tell them immediately."

City council still has to give the plan a green light. After that, Brouse estimates it will take another 36 months before every meter has been changed and the entire city is running on the new system.