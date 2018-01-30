It was a beautiful sunny day in January three years ago.

Joel Campbell was out skating with hs wife and children on the Ramsay Lake skating path in Sudbury when their lives changed forever.

Joel doesn't remember much from that day, but his wife Kendra MacIsaac does.

"What started out as a really great family day with really good friends of ours and their kids turned into our worst nightmare," says MacIsaac.

(CBC Benjamin Aubé)

"My oldest son and his friends were skating ahead when his dad went to catch up to them."

Joel Campbell skated past the kids, then turned around and was skating backwards when he hit a crack in the ice and fell back and hit his head. He lost consciousness immediately and some bystanders performed first aid.

"I was in shock," says MacIsaac.

They took him away in an ambulance and a few hours later he was undergoing emergency brain surgery.

This was just the beginning of their ordeal. Three years later, Campbell suffers severe after-effects: depression, anxiety, and angry outbursts.

"I don't know the person I am now," says Campbell. "I use to be a very reserved calm guy, I'm a lot more agitated now which is common with a head injury and it is tough with the kids."

Campbell also travels to Toronto multiple times a year for chronic pain treatment he says simply isn't available in Sudbury.

"You can see why suicide is so high. Nobody knows the severity and nobody can relate. The meds I have, I can't get out of bed unless I have them."

As a former semi-professional hockey player, Campbell was an excellent skater.

But he wasn't wearing a helmet that day.

"Everybody thinks they are immune. I could skate better backwards than most people could skate forward. so it can happen to anyone."

Campbell say he hopes he can convince even one person to wear a helmet while skating, no matter how skilled they may be on the ice.