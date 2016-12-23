The holidays can be a time to go all out with Christmas decorations, including lights on Christmas trees and on the trim of houses.

But with electricity prices continuing to rise, there may be fewer festive light displays to enjoy.

Mike Skakoon and his son Nick spend four days setting up lights outside their home in the Donovan every December.

The house on Frood Road is known as the Christmas house.

That's because their spectacular display of lights has been twinkling every season since the late 1950s.

Sudbury's Skakoon family puts up their Christmas lights usually by the first weekend in December. They stay on nightly, from 4 p.m. until midnight, until Orthodox Christmas, Jan. 7 or 8. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Skakoon says he'll still keep putting up the lights, even if electricity prices make it costly.

"We may limit the timing if it gets completely out of reach, but no, too many people seem to get enjoyment out of it and that in itself pays for it," he said.

Sudbury Hydro spokesperson Wendy Watson says December is not actually their peak usage time.

That's usually in February, when thermostats are turned up.

"In February, we generally tend to get a cold snap — and a fairly lengthy one. Because there are still a lot of people using electricity for heating purposes, our peak tends to be right around Valentine's Day."

She says Christmas lights don't have a huge impact on bills, especially if they're the low energy LED variety

"You're more likely to see your consumption spike as a result of other behavioural things that you're doing," she said.

"Christmas lights would be just one tiny little bit."

Mike and Nick Skakoon say switching over to the LED lights has made a difference on their electricty bill. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Skakoon says switching over to the LED lights did make a difference on his electricity bill.

The Skakoons put up their Christmas lights by the first weekend in December and they stay on nightly — from 4 p.m. until midnight — until Orthodox Christmas, which falls on Jan. 7 or 8.

"It's become such a mainstay for the Donovan area," Skakoon said.

"So many people have grown up with it and have seen it when they were young. [They have] brought their kids and have also their grandkids."

Nick and his wife and young daughter live at the house.