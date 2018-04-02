SIU investigates man shot by police in Sudbury

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it is investigating a police-involved shooting in Sudbury on Sunday.

The provincial police watchdog says the Greater Sudbury Police Service responded at about 6:15 p.m. to a call of a man creating a disturbance at the Elm Street transit terminal.

The city said in a statement that the man was armed with two knives and attempted to gain access to the transit security office.

In an interaction with the man, a Sudbury police officer shot the man who was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Sudbury police said in a press release that the man was "aggressive" and was still in hospital as of Sunday night.

The city said a city employee was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and is in stable condition.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The Greater Sudbury Transit Terminal remains closed as the investigation continues.

Overnight, the city said buses will connect temporarily at the municipal Elgin Street/CP Rail parking lot.