North Bay Police say the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is being called in after a man died early Thursday morning after an altercation with police.

Police were called to a home around 5 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

While officers were arresting a man inside, a Taser was used.

The man was taken to North Bay hospital by ambulance and pronounced deceased.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.