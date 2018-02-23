The Special Investigations Unit is identifying the man who died early Thursday morning in North Bay after an altercation with police.

The SIU says the deceased man has been identified as Gordon Dale Couvrette, 43.

On Thursday around 5 a.m., police were called to a home about a domestic disturbance.

While officers were arresting Couvrette, a Taser was used.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

The SIU says a post mortem took place in Sudbury Friday morning.

The investigation continues.