The Special Investigations Unit says it has closed an investigation into the death of a Kapuskasing woman, concluding her contact with police did nothing to contribute to her death.

On March 12, paramedics were called to the woman's home in Kapuskasing to respond to a possible overdose.

The SIU says from outside the home, the paramedics saw her consuming what appeared to be pills.

The woman eventually opened the door and allowed the paramedics to come in.

The SIU says police, who were requested to respond as well, arrived a short time later.

The woman wouldn't say what she had consumed so she was persuaded to go to the hospital for treatment. At 2 a.m. the next day, she was pronounced dead in hospital as a result of an overdose.

"There is nothing that the police officers did that contributed to the woman's death," Tony Loparco, director of the SIU said.

"Accordingly, I have terminated this investigation."

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.