Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in the northeastern city of Timmins.

The Special Investigations Unit says the shooting occurred on Saturday morning at an emergency medical services building on the city's east side.

In a news release on Saturday, the SIU said officers with the Timmins Police Service went to the building to deal with a man.

The agency said the man fled, and when officers followed, there was an "interaction," where one of the officers fired a gun. The man was struck and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU said it has assigned three investigators and three forensic investigators to the case, and has identified one "subject officer" and seven "witness officers."