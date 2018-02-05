The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the death of a 62-year-old woman in Timmins Sunday night.

The SIU said that officers with the Timmins Police Service were called to the Timmins hospital to investigate a woman.

The woman was asked to leave, then a short time later was allegedly causing a "disturbance" at a shelter in the area of Ross Avenue East and Hemlock Street.

Officers arrested the woman, then took her to the police station where they placed her in a cell.

Around 10:00 p.m., the woman was taken to the hospital.

The SIU said she was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Police have not released the name of the woman.

It is the second death in Timmins being investigated by the SIU.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for today on the body of a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed by Timmins police over the weekend.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.