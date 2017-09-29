The province's Special Investigations Unit has ended its review of two separate cases in northeastern Ontario.

One investigation involved an incident in Sault Ste. Marie. The SIU says last August, police responded to a call about a man swinging rakes and sticks and damaging property.

Officers showed the man they had a stun gun. The man dropped the rake and police arrested him. The stun gun was not used.

"I have terminated the investigation into this incident as the man's injury occurred during a disturbance with another civilian, prior to his contact with the police," director of the SIU Tony Loparco said.

The second investigation involved an incident that happened at the Cochrane courthouse.

The SIU says a 23-year-old man was arrested in Smooth Rock Falls last August and was taken to the Cochrane courthouse and placed in a cell.

While waiting to appear before a judge, the man slammed his hand into a wall.

The SIU says the man injured himself and not as a result of interaction with police.

The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.