The Special Investigations Unit says it has terminated an investigation in Elliot Lake.

The SIU was called after a 28-year-old man was injured in August while in an Ontario Provincial Police cell.

It says OPP arrested the man and took him to a police detachment. While in the cell, the SIU says the man punched the wall multiple times. He was taken to hospital and it was confirmed he did not have serious injuries.

"The SIU's mandate is statutorily limited to the investigation of serious injuries and deaths in cases involving the police," director of the SIU Tony Loparco said.

"As the man did not suffer a serious injury in this case, the SIU is without jurisdiction to continue this investigation and the file has been closed."

The SIU looks into cases involving police where there has been a serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.